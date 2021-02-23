Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford face the first of two potentially tricky away fixtures in the space of three days, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Having won each of their last three matches in the EFL Championship, Watford are in excellent form. They are only outside the automatic promotion spots because of goal difference.

Swansea, however, have just a point less than both Watford and Brentford, and have two games in hand.

The Hornets are sitting rather pretty within the top six, and barring a spectacular collapse in the last 15 games of the season, should make the playoffs at least.

In their last game, Watford held on by the skin of their teeth to beat Derby County 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

3⃣ points!

3⃣ in a row!



Sit back and enjoy highlights from a successful night's work at The Vic...#WATDER pic.twitter.com/GlFB3k07sf — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) February 20, 2021

Joao Pedro and Will Hughes scored in the first half to put Xisco Munoz's side on their way. Derby were excellent in the second half, but just could not force the equalizer. However, they did halve the deficit through William Troost-Ekong's own goal.

For Blackburn, the inconsistency that they have shown throughout the season continues to plague them. Rovers currently find themselves 10 points adrift of a playoff spot, after losing their last four league games.

In their last match, Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford form guide

Blackburn have won 13 and lost 12 of the 37 games that they have played against Watford so far.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Hornets were comfortable 3-1 winners at Vicarage Road.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Watford form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn will have to do without Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton for this game. Sam Gallagher is ruled out after picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest, even though it isn't as bad as first feared.

In some good news for Blackburn, Bradley Dack is available for selection.

🤕 #Rovers have been boosted by the news that Sam Gallagher’s injury is not as bad as first feared. 🙌



🔵⚪️ https://t.co/MUXnsdEpyK — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 22, 2021

Injured: Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Sam Gallagher

Suspended: None

Watford

Watford will be without their captain Troy Deeney, as well as veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster. Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru are also ruled out.

Injured: Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Ben Foster, Troy Deeney

Doubtful: Christian Kabasele

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Predicted XIs

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Amari'i Bell, Jarrad Branthwaite, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Watford Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Dan Gosling, Nathaniel Chalobah' Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Ken Sema; Joao Pedro

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Prediction

Watford are finally playing well and getting results under Xisco, and will be full of confidence against a Rovers side in turmoil at the moment.

We are predicting a comfortable win for the Hornets in this game.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Watford