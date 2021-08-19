Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers take on West Brom in an EFL Championship match at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams will be looking to extend their unbeaten run, having accumulated seven points from three games each. Blackburn defeated Nottingham Forest 1-2 in their last Championship game, with Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan registering their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Meanwhile, West Brom were ruthless in their 4-0 win over Sheffield United, with Dara O'Shea, Alex Mowatt, and Callum Robinson scoring a goal each. Jack Robinson's own goal rounded the scoring for the Baggies.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Head-to-Head

West Brom and Blackburn Rovers have played 19 matches against each other so far. Blackburn have won seven matches, while West Brom have managed to prevail on five occasions. Seven matches ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two championship sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with Joe Rothwell canceling out Filip Krovinovic's first-half effort.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-D-L

West Brom form guide: W-W-D

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello have all been long-term absentees due to injury and are ruled out of the game. Ryan Nyambe's participation is in doubt due to a hamstring issue. Barring any late fitness problems, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is expected to field the same XI that started the game against Nottingham Forest.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello

Doubtful: Ryan Nyambe

Suspended: None

West Brom

West Brom manager Valerian Ismael will be without Robert Snodgrass and Adam Reach for Saturday's game, both of whom are working their way towards match fitness.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Adam Reach

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Hayden Carter, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Harry Pickering; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; Sam Gallagher, John Buckley, Ben Brereton; Tyrhys Dolan

✍️ Carter pens new deal#Rovers are delighted to announce that @HaydenCarter06 has today signed a new long-term contract with the club.



🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 19, 2021

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have looked like a well-drilled side this season, operating with confidence at both ends of the pitch. West Brom, meanwhile, have defeated teams with surgical precision on offense, and fans can expect this game to be a close one.

We predict that West Brom will win this clash by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-3 West Brom

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans, and more

Edited by Shardul Sant