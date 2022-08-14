Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Blackburn Rovers host West Brom at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to their season.

Blackburn are 3rd in the league, having won both their opening games of the campaign. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have had a flawless start to the season, having won their three games across all competitions without conceding a single goal. They will look to continue their good form with a win against West Brom on Sunday.

West Brom, on the other hand, are currently 19th in the league, having drawn their opening two games of the campaign. Steve Bruce's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Blackburn on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Head-to-Head

West Brom have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in February.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-W-W

West Brom Form Guide: W-D-D

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 4-0 win against Hartlepool United in midweek. Tomasson will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom

West Brom came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Sheffield United last time out. Daryl Dike is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Callum Brittain; John Buckley, Lewis Travis; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sammie Szmodics, Ryan Hedges; Sam Gallagher

West Brom Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Button; Conor Townsend, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby; Grady Diangana, John Swift, Jed Wallace; Karlan Grant

Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom Prediction

It's hard to see West Brom taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Blackburn will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 West Brom

