Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Blackburn Rovers host West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on Saturday (August 5) in the opening round of the 2023-24 Championship.

The hosts had a largely solid campaign last season, only missing out on the promotion playoffs on goal difference. Blackburn finished seventh in the league with 69 points from 46 games, their joint-highest points tally in eight seasons in the English second tier.

Blackburn lost 3-2 to La Liga outfit Girona in their final pre-season outing last weekend.

West Brom, meanwhile, had a rather turbulent campaign last season. Manager Steve Bruce was dismissed after managing just one win in the Baggies' first 13 league games. They finished the season in ninth place with 66 points from 46 games, three points adrift of the playoff spots.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 133 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Blackburn leading West Brom 54-46.

There have been 33 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Blackburn are unbeaten in three games in the fixture after losing two of their previous three.

West Brom are without a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games in the fixture and last ten games overall across competitions.

Only six of Blackburn's 17 league defeats last season came at home.

Eleven of the Baggies' 16 league defeats last season came away from home.

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Blackburn's latest result snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak. They are, however, winless in five home league games.

West Brom, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last ten matches. They have won just three away games in 2023, and the trend could continue on opening day.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 West Brom

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of West Brom's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)