Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Blackburn Rovers and Wolves will square off in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Ewood Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to QPR in the EFL Championship. They went behind to Michael Frey's fifth-minute strike but Tyrhys Dolan equalized eight minutes into the second half. Jack Colback stepped off the bench to score the match-winner for QPR with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Wolves, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde broke the deadlock in the 12th minute while Matheus Cunha sealed the result with his goal deep into injury time.

Vitor Pereira's side will now shift their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 away win over Bristol City. Blackburn qualified thanks to their 1-0 away win over Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 106 occasions in the past. Wolves have a slightly better record with 41 wins to their name. Blackburn were victorious on 40 occasions while 25 games ended in stalemates.

This will be their first meeting since April 2017 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw in the EFL Championship.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Wolves' last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Blackburn have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Wolves' last 12 away games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Blackburn's last eight games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves Prediction

Blackburn are firmly in contention for promotion back to the Premier League but John Eustace's side have not been at their best in recent weeks.

Wolves, ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League with their win over Aston Villa and will be looking to build on this. The visitors are the favorites to advance to the next round.

We are backing Wolves to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Wolves

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wolves to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

