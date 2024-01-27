Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

Blackburn Rovers face Wrexham at Elland Road on Monday (January 29) in the FA Cup fourth round.

The hosts have endured a disappointing results in the Championship recently and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup next week. Blackburn beat Cambridge United 5-2 in the previous round of the competition. Sammie Szmodics scored a brilliant hat-trick in the first half before Arnor Sigurdsson and Harry Leonard joined the Irishman on the scoresheet in the second.

Blackburn beat Birmingham City 3-2 on aggregate at this stage of the competition last season.

Wrexham, meanwhile, saw off Mansfield Town and Yeovil Town in the first two rounds of the cup. They then beat a profligate Shrewsbury Town side 1-0 last time out, with Thomas O'Connor scoring the winner in the 82nd minute.

The Red Dragons were knocked out at this stage of the tournament last season, losing to Sheffield United.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Blackburn and Wrexham, who lead 4-2.

The two sides last faced off in a Division Two clash in 1982, which Wrexham won 1-0.

Blackburn are without a clean sheet in 12 games across competitions.

All but one of Wrexham's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Riversiders have the worst defensive record in the second tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 53.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Prediction

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last eight games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Wrexham's latest result snapped a three-game winning streak. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-0 Wrexham

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)