Blackburn vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Blackburn host Barnsley at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackburn have been flying off late and are on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Tony Mowbray's side are currently third in the league, three points off the top of the table. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against Barnsley on Wednesday.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. Poya Asbaghi's side have only won two games so far this campaign and are currently 23rd in the league, six points off safety. It will be a huge ask for them to turn things around with a win against Blackburn on Wednesday.

It will be a great opportunity for Blackburn to climb up the table with a win on Wednesday.

Blackburn vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Blackburn Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Barnsley Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Blackburn vs Barnsley Team News

Aapo Halme will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Blackburn

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 4-0 win against Birmingham last time out. Ian Poveda and Bradley Dack are both still out injured.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Barnsley came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against West Brom last time out. Cameron Thompson and Aapo Halme are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Cameron Thompson, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn vs Barnsley Predicted XI

🎥 Liam is hoping the Reds can turn around their fortunes in the second half of the season.



Full interview on iFollow Barnsley. 🎥 Liam is hoping the Reds can turn around their fortunes in the second half of the season. Full interview on iFollow Barnsley.

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton, Reda Khadra

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik; Callum Brittain, Josh Benson, Claudio Gomes, Jordan Williams; Carlton Morris, Callum Styles; Aaron Leya Iseka

Blackburn vs Barnsley Prediction

It's hard to see Barnsley coming away with anything from this game. Blackburn should have enough quality to come away with all three points given the form that the two sides have been in this season.

We predict Blackburn will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Blackburn 3-0 Barnsley

