Blackburn vs Birmingham Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2023

Blackburn host Birmingham at Ewood Park in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackburn are currently 4th in the Championship, one point off Watford in 3rd. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have been in poor form of late, having only won two of their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Birmingham on Saturday.

Birmingham, on the other hand, are currently 19th in the league, six points above the relegation zone. John Eustace's side have been in disappointing form recently, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Blackburn vs Birmingham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their last five meetings against Birmingham across all competitions.

Blackburn beat Birmingham 2-1 the last time the two sides met back in October. Goals from Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton were enough to secure the victory, with Scott Hogan getting on the scoresheet for Birmingham on the night.

Blackburn have the joint 8th worst attack in the Championship, having only scored 31 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

Birmingham have the 7th worst attack in the Championship, having only scored 30 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

Blackburn vs Birmingham Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Blackburn will be without Callum Brittain due to injury. Meanwhile, Harlee Dean and Przemyslaw Placheta are both unavailable for Birmingham.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form. However, Blackburn should have enough quality to get past Birmingham on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-0 Birmingham

Blackburn vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Birmingham have one of the worst attacking records in the Championship this season)

Tip 3 - Three or more bookings in the game (Birmingham have had 59 bookings in the Championship so far this season, while Blackburn have had 55)

