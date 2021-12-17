Blackburn vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host Birmingham at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackburn have been flying of late. Tony Mowbray's side are currently fourth in the league and have won their last four games on the trot. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Birmingham.

Birmingham, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the league and have won only one of their last six league games. Lee Bowyer's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Blackburn to climb up the table with a win against Birmingham on Saturday.

Blackburn vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Blackburn demolished Birmingham the last time the two sides met back in May. Adam Armstrong's hat-trick, along with goals from Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliot, was enough to secure all three points, while Kristian Pedersen and Lukas Jutkiewicz scored consolation goals on the night.

Blackburn Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Birmingham Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Blackburn vs Birmingham Team News

Colin will be a huge miss for Birmingham

Blackburn

Thomas Kaminsky should make his return to the starting lineup following an abdominal injury he picked up last month. Meanwhile, Ian Poveda and Bradley Dack are still out injured.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Birmingham have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Cardiff City last time out. Maxime Colin, Adan George and Tahith Chong are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Maxime Colin, Adan George, Tahith Chong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn vs Birmingham Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; George Friend, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Kristian Pedersen, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James, Jordan Graham; Riley McGree; Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan

Blackburn vs Birmingham Prediction

It is difficult to see Birmingham coming away with anything from the game, given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Blackburn will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 Birmingham

Edited by Peter P