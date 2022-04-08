Blackburn vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host Blackpool at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides struggling of late.
Blackburn are currently 8th in the league, two points off the top 6. Tony Mowbray's side have only managed to win one of their last six league games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.
Blackpool are 16th in the league, 10 points behind their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have lost their last two games on the trot and will hope to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.
Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Blackburn vs Blackpool Head-to-Head
Blackburn have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning only one.
Blackpool's solitary victory came in the reverse fixture earlier this season, when they came away as 2-1 winners. First-half goals from Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates were enough to secure the win on the night, with Ben Brereton Diaz getting on the scoresheet for Blackburn.
Blackburn Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D
Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W
Blackburn vs Blackpool Team News
Blackburn
Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Coventry last time out. Reda Khadra, Darragh Lenihan, Tayo Edun and Ian Poveda are all still out injured.
Injured: Reda Khadra, Darragh Lenihan, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Blackpool
Blackpool came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Preston last time out. Dujon Sterling, Grant Ward, Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt and Sonny Carey are all still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Dujon Sterling, Grant Ward, Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt, Sonny Carey
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Blackburn vs Blackpool Predicted XI
Blackburn Predicted XI (5-3-2): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rankin-Costello; Joe Rothwell, John Buckley, Lewis Travis; Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton Diaz
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Grimshaw; James Husband, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Ethan Robson, Kenneth Dougall; CJ Hamilton, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine
Blackburn vs Blackpool Prediction
Despite neither team being in particularly good form, Blackburn should still have enough quality to get past Blackpool on Saturday.
We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with the win.
Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Blackpool