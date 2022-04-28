Blackburn vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host Bournemouth at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Blackburn are currently 8th in the league, three points off the top 6. Tony Mowbray's side have been in poor form of late, having won only two of their last ten games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth are currently 2nd in the table, three points above Nottingham Forest in 3rd. Scott Parker's side have faltered recently, having won only one of their last six games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Bournemouth are on the cusp of securing promotion back into the Premier League, while Blackburn will want to qualify for the playoffs. That should make for an exciting contest.

Blackburn vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning only one.

That solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season. An own-goal from Ben Pearson and Jan Paul van Hecke header were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Blackburn Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Blackburn vs Bournemouth Team News

Khadra will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Blackburn

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 4-1 win against Preston North End last time out. Reda Khadra is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Reda Khadra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Bournemouth came away unscathed from their 3-3 draw against Swansea City last time out. Junior Stanislas, Jordan Zemura, Leif Davis, Morgan Rogers and David Brooks are all still out for the game.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Jordan Zemura, Leif Davis, Morgan Rogers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Blackburn vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; Ben Brereton, John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Jack Stacey; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Blackburn vs Bournemouth Prediction

Neither team has been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight contest, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-1 Bournemouth

