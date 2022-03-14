Blackburn vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host Derby County at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackburn have faltered of late and are currently 5th in the league. Tony Mowbray's side have only won two of their last ten games and will be looking to turn things around with a win against Derby on Tuesday.

Derby County, on the other hand, are 23rd in the league, five points away from safety. Wayne Rooney's side have only managed one win in their last five games and will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers



#Rovers 🗣️ TM: "But they're fighting really hard. They had more possession than Bournemouth away at the weekend, so they're a team who want to play with the ball and ask questions and play through the lines." 🗣️ TM: "But they're fighting really hard. They had more possession than Bournemouth away at the weekend, so they're a team who want to play with the ball and ask questions and play through the lines."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/N3WpSlka4m

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Blackburn vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Blackburn have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Derby County winning only one.

Blackburn came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Ben Brereton Diaz's brace was enough to secure all three points on the night, with Curtis Davies getting on the scoresheet for Derby.

Blackburn Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Derby County Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Blackburn vs Derby County Team News

Brereton Diaz will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Blackburn

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Bristol City last time out. Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Nyambe, Tayo Edun and Ian Poveda are all still out injured.

Injured: Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Nyambe, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Derby County came away unscathed from their 2-0 loss against Bournemouth last time out. Kamil Jozwiak is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn vs Derby County Predicted XI

Derby County @dcfcofficial



praised the lads' attitude and work rate despite defeat this afternoon.



#DCFC "𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣." @WayneRooney praised the lads' attitude and work rate despite defeat this afternoon. "𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣."@WayneRooney praised the lads' attitude and work rate despite defeat this afternoon.#DCFC

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello; Reda Khadra, Sam Gallager, John Buckley

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsopp; Lee Buchanan, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Davies, Nathan Byrne; Max Bird, Krystian Bielik; Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Malcolm Ebiowei; Luke Plange

Blackburn vs Derby County Prediction

Despite neither team being in disappointing form of late, Blackburn should have enough quality to get past Derby County on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game with Blackburn coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Derby County

Edited by Adit Jaganathan