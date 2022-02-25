Blackburn vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host QPR at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Blackburn are currently 5th in the table, two points behind their opponents. Tony Mowbray's side have faltered of late, having failed to win any of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Saturday.

QPR are currently 3rd in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 2nd. Mark Warburton's side have also been in inconsistent form recently, having only won one of their previous six games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers The gaffer is keen to try and ensure spirits remain as high as possible in the



Read his full comments.



The gaffer is keen to try and ensure spirits remain as high as possible in the #Rovers camp, as we bid to turn our fortunes around.Read his full comments. ™️ The gaffer is keen to try and ensure spirits remain as high as possible in the #Rovers camp, as we bid to turn our fortunes around.👇 Read his full comments.🔵⚪️

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Blackburn vs QPR Head-to-Head

QPR have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning the other two.

QPR came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Elias Chair scored late on to secure all three points on the night.

Blackburn Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

QPR Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Blackburn vs QPR Team News

Brereton will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Blackburn

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Sheffield United last time out. Ben Brereton Diaz, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun and Bradley Dack are all still out injured.

Injured: Ben Brereton Diaz, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

Dion Sanderson will miss the game due to suspension. Lyndon Dykes, Jordan Archer, Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Lyndon Dykes, Jordan Archer, Sam McCallum, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dion Sanderson

Blackburn vs QPR Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, John Buckley

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Moses Odubajo, Stefan Johansen, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Andre Gray

Blackburn vs QPR Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-1 QPR

Edited by Adit Jaganathan