Blackburn vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn host Stoke City at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Monday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackburn are currently 8th in the table, two points off 5th. Tony Mowbray's side have faltered of late, having failed to win their last four games on the trot. They will look to turn things around with a win against Stoke on Monday.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are currently 15th in the table, eight points behind their opponents. Michael O'Neill's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Bristol City last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win against Blackburn on Monday.

Both sides will be looking to win for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Blackburn vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Blackburn have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

Blackburn came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Reda Khadra's second-half goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Blackburn Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Stock City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Blackburn vs Stoke City Team News

Souttar will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Blackburn

Tayo Edun will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Reda Khadra, Joe Rothwell and Ian Poveda are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: Reda Khadra, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tayo Edun

Unavailable: Joe Rothwell (Illness)

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Bristol last time out. Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are all still out injured.

Injured: Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Ryan Giles, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, William Forrester; Josh Tymon, Joe Allen, Mario Vrancic, Lewis Baker, Tom Smith; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher

Blackburn vs Stoke City Prediction

Despite Stoke City being in better form of late, Blackburn should have enough quality to pick up all three points on Monday.

We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with the win.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Stoke City

