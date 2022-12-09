Blackpool vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022

Blackpool and Birmingham City will go head-to-head at the Bloomfield Road Stadium in round 22 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 10).

The Seasiders head into the weekend looking to snap their four-game losing streak and rise from the relegation zone.

Blackpool failed to arrest their slump in their last outing, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Wigan Athletic on November 12.

They have now lost their last four league games, scoring once and conceding seven since a 2-1 victory against Coventry City on October 29. With 22 points from 21 games, Blackpool are 23rd in the Championship, one point away from safety.

Meanwhile, Birmingham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland in their last outing before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Before that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and as many draws in that time.

With 28 points from 21 games, Birmingham are 14th in the league table but could rise to level on points with sixth-placed QPR with all three points this weekend.

Blackpool vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two teams. Blackpool boasts a superior record with 41 wins.

Birmingham have picked up 35 wins since their first meeting with Blackpool in January 1897, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Blackpool, with a 6-1 defeat in April being the exception.

Blackpool are on a run of four defeats in the league, dating back to a 2-1 victory over Coventry City on October 29.

Birmingham are unbeaten in all but one of their last five league games, picking up two wins and as many draws in that time.

Blackpool vs Birmingham City Prediction

Blackpool have endured an underwhelming campaign in the Championship and find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Birmingham have put together a fine run of results away from home and should come away with all three points against an out-of-sorts Blackpool side.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Birmingham City

Blackpool vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

