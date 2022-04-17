Blackpool vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Birmingham at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Monday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Blackpool are currently 16th in the league, eight points above their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have struggled of late, having not won any of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Birmingham on Monday.

Birmingham are 20th in the table, 14 points above the relegation zone. Lee Bowyer's side have also been poor recently, having lost three of their last five games. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Blackpool on Monday.

Both sides have been struggling for form of late and will be looking for a win. That should make for an interesting matchup.

Blackpool vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

Birmingham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning only one.

Birmingham came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Lukas Jutkiewicz's late goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Birmingham Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Blackpool vs Birmingham Team News

Blackpool

Blackpool have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against West Brom last time out. Dujon Sterling, Sonny Carey, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Daniel Grimshaw are all still out injured.

Injured: Dujon Sterling, Sonny Carey, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward, Daniel Grimshaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Birmingham came away unscathed from their 4-2 loss against Coventry last time out. Adan George, Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Adan George, Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong. Teden Mengi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Birmingham Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-2-2): Chris Maxwell; James Husband, Jordan Thornley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Callum Connolly, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Zachary Jeacock; Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon; Onel Hernandez, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Maxime Colin; Juninho Bacuna; Lyle Taylor, Scott Hogan

Blackpool vs Birmingham Prediction

Both teams have been in poor form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Monday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Birmingham

