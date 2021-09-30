Blackpool vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Blackburn at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Blackpool are currently 16th in the table and have seen an uptick in form of late. Neil Critchley's side are unbeaten in their last three games and will hope to take that momentum into Saturday's game against Blackburn.

Blackburn, on the other hand, saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end in the 3-2 loss against Huddersfield last time out. Tony Mowbray's side are currently sixth in the table and should still be confident of taking all three points against Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Further reflections from Neil Critchley on the midweek point at Hull.



🍊 #UTMP 📽 "Maybe that's a sign of the moments both teams are in, or how far we've come and improved that we're disappointing with a point away from home..."Further reflections from Neil Critchley on the midweek point at Hull. 📽 "Maybe that's a sign of the moments both teams are in, or how far we've come and improved that we're disappointing with a point away from home..."



Further reflections from Neil Critchley on the midweek point at Hull.



🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/Eq8gX9fRs0

With both teams in good form of late, Saturday's fixture is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Blackpool vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Blackburn have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning all of their previous five meetings against Blackpool.

Blackburn came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met in a competitive fixture back in March 2018. Bradley Dack opened the scoring on the night, which was followed by a brace from Adam Armstrong which secured the victory.

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Blackburn Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Blackpool vs Blackburn Team News

Dack will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Blackpool

CJ Hamilton is a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock earlier this month. Elsewhere, Owen Dale, Reece James and Matty Virtue are all still out injured.

Injured: Owen Dale, Reece James, Matty Virtue

Doubtful: CJ Hamilton

Suspended: None

Blackburn

Darragh Lenihan is a doubt for the game. Apart from that, Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 3-2 loss to Huddersfield last time out.

Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello are doubts for the game, while Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke

Doubtful: Darragh Lenihan, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers



👇 Full squad update.



🔵⚪️ 🗣️ Tony Mowbray admits that only time will tell whether @darragh_lenihan will be able to play a part at Blackpool on Saturday.👇 Full squad update. #Rovers 🔵⚪️ 🗣️ Tony Mowbray admits that only time will tell whether @darragh_lenihan will be able to play a part at Blackpool on Saturday.



👇 Full squad update.



#Rovers 🔵⚪️

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Demetri Mitchell; Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Ryan Nyambe; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher; Ben Brereton

Blackpool vs Blackburn Prediction

Both sides have been in great form and that should come to the fore during Saturday's game.

Also Read

We predict an entertaining draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Blackburn

Edited by Peter P