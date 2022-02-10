Blackpool vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Currently on a run of five games without defeat in the EFL Championship, Blackpool play host to Bournemouth at the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 win over Birmingham City and will look to build on that performance.

Blackpool failed to make it two wins from two last Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Coventry City.

They now head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in each of their last five league outings, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

With 41 points from 30 games, the Tangerines are currently 14th in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with 13th placed Coventry City but having played two games more.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Birmingham City 3-1 on home turf.

This followed a disappointing 1-0 loss against Boreham Wood which saw their FA Cup run come to an end.

Bournemouth are currently second in the league table, after picking up 55 points from 29 games so far.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

With 17 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Blackpool boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Bournemouth have picked up 14 wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Blackpool Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Team News

Blackpool

The hosts will be without the services of Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward and Mathew Virtue, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Richard Keogh is a doubt for the game after being substituted in the last game against Coventry due to a calf issue.

Injured: Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Richard Keogh

Bournemouth

Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. David Brooks remains out of contention after being diagnosed with cancer. Jefferson Lerma is currently suspended. Ryan Christie is a doubt after being substituted due to injury in the last game against Birmimgham.

Injured: Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Unavailable: David Brooks

Doubtful: Ryan Christie

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, Dujon Sterling; Ethan Robson, Kenneth Dougall, Owen Dale, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Nathaniel Philipps, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Todd Cantwell, Ben Pearson, Philip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Diminic Solanke

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Prediction

Blackpool head into the game in fine form and will be looking to keep the ball rolling and move closer to the top half of the table. However, they have failed to defeat the Cherries in each of their last four encounters, losing three games in that time. We predict this trend will continue with the visitors claiming all three points, albeit by a slender margin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth

Edited by Shardul Sant