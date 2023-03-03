Blackpool vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Blackpool and Burnley go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road in round 35 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4).

Vincent Kompany’s side secured their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals in midweek and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Blackpool suffered their sixth consecutive away defeat across competitions following a 3-1 loss to Reading on Saturday (February 25).

The Seasiders have now managed just one win in their last nine games across competitions, losing six. With 31 points from 34 games, Blackpool are 23rd in the Championship, four points away from safety.

Burnley, meanwhile, booked their place in the FA quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday (March 1).

They're unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions, winning 12 since a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the EFL Cup in December.

Blackpool vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 58 wins from their last 128 meetings, Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture.

Blackpool have picked up 38 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last five games against the Seasiders, claiming four wins and a draw since December 2013, and have won their last three visits to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool are on a run of just one win in their last eight home games in the league, registering four draws and three losses since the start of November.

Burnley are unbeaten in 15 games across competitions and have five wins and a draw in their last six Championship away games since December.

Blackpool vs Burnley Prediction

While Blackpool are languishing in the drop zone, next up is the stern challenge of taking on a Burnley side who're firing on all cylinders. A one-sided contest with the Clarets claiming all three points could ensue.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Burnley

Blackpool vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten games.)

