Blackpool vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Blackpool host Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Friday (April 7), looking to recover from back-to-back losses and pick up just their ninth win of the season.

The Tangerines were hammered by Coventry City and Preston North End in their last two games ans remain rooted in 23rd place in the standings with 35 points from 39 games.

Mick McCarthy's side only have seven games left to escape relegation, as only four points separate them from safety..

Cardiff, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting just two places above Blackpool in the league table, having accrued four more points.

The Welsh outfit are only ahead of the bottom-three on goal difference. Another setback could turn their season upside down and relegate them into the third division for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

The Bluebirds are winless in three league games, losing to Preston and Swansea City either side of a low-scoring draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th clash between the two teams, with the Tangerines winning 34 times and losing on 18 occasions

Blackpool last beat Cardiff in October 2014 (1-0 in the Championship). Since then, the Tangerines have gone four games without beating them, losing twice.

The last two clashes between Blackpool and Cardiff have ended in draws (1-1 in February 2022 and December 2022). The fixture last produced three stalemates in a row between November 1999 to August 2000 (3).

Following a 2-0 away win in the fixture, Cardiff are looking to win consecutively at Bloomfield for the first time.

The visitors have lost five of their last six away league games, while the Bluebirds have failed to score in most away games in the Championship (12) this season.

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling teams in the bottom half of the standings with survival on the line for both sides.

With only a handful of games left, both Blackpool and Cardiff will be scrambling for points.

However, given the lack of quality on display, a dour stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Cardiff City

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

