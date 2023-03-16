Blackpool vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Blackpool host Coventry City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to build on their latest win.

The Tangerines thumped Queens Park Rangers 6-1 at home last time out for their biggest victory of the season yet.

Goals from Jerry Yates, Andy Lyons, Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley had the hosts 4-0 up by 36 minutes before Chris Martin pulled one back for the Hoops just minutes before the break.

Lyons bagged a second goal in the second half while Kenny Dougall capped off a fine evening for Blackpool by chipping in with their sixth.

It was only their eighth win of the league season in 37 matches as Blackpool remain mired in the relegation zone in 22nd position.

Coventry, meanwhile, are 13 places above them, but have struggled lately too, drawing thrice in their last four games, including each of their last two.

The Bluebirds are coming into the match on the back of a pair of 1-1 draws with Hull City and Wigan Athletic but are unbeaten in the league in their last eight matches.

Blackpool vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 previous clashes between the sides, with Blackpool winning 18 times over Coventry and losing on 11 occasions.

Having beaten Coventry 2-1 earlier this season, Blackpool are looking to complete a league double over the Bluebirds for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Blackpool's 2-1 win over Coventry City in October 2022 was also their first in the fixture in four games.

Coventry have won two of their last three league visits to Blackpool, one more than in their first 12 games there.

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy has never lost a home league match against Coventry City in his managerial career, winning the last five in a row.

Viktor Gyokeres has scored in his two Championship starts against Blackpool for Coventry, netting the winner in a 1-0 win in August 2021 and the equalizer in a 1-1 draw in February 2022.

Blackpool vs Coventry City Prediction

Blackpool may have beaten Coventry once this season but their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead to complete a league double.

Coventry have a great chance to exact revenge and we expect them to do exactly that.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Coventry City

Blackpool vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

