Blackpool vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackpool welcome Coventry City to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday in a matchday three fixture in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on home turf. Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore scored second-half goals to give the Bluebirds all three points.

Coventry City suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Barnsley on Saturday. Dominik Frieser scored the match-winner in the 39th minute.

The defeat left Coventry and Blackpool in 14th and 21st places in the table respectively. The visitors have picked up three points from two games, while Blackpool are just above the relegation zone on one point.

Blackpool vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 32 previous occasions and Blackpool have a better record with 17 wins to their name.

Coventry were victorious on 10 occasions, while five previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a League One fixture in September 2019 when Coventry City came from two goals down to pick up a 3-2 victory on home turf.

NEWS: Tickets for Tuesday's away game against Blackpool are on General Sale - details here ➡️ https://t.co/fMEtTUYDSs



The midweek fixture will be available to watch on iFollow - you can buy a Match Pass here ➡️ https://t.co/Zj6T7Fq8qC #PUSB pic.twitter.com/59TVi2eFQl — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 15, 2021

The hosts have won just one of their three competitive fixtures this season, a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the League Cup. Coventry City started the season with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest but have since suffered consecutive defeats.

Blackpool form guide (all competitions): L-W-D

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): L-L-W

Blackpool vs Coventry City Team News

Blackpool

The hosts have four players currently sidelined with injury concerns. Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell and Mathew Virtus-Thick are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Kevin Stewart will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell, Mathew Virtus-Thick

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Kevin Stewart

Coventry City

The visitors have three players sidelined through injuries. Josh Eccles, Matt Godden and Liam Kelly will all miss the trip to Blackpool.

There are no suspension concerns for the Sky Blues.

Injuries: Josh Eccles, Matt Godden, Liam Kelly

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell (GK); Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Richard Keogh, Callum Connolly; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton; Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore (GK); Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Tyler Walker, Viktor Gyokeres

Blackpool vs Coventry City Prediction

Blackpool will be looking to safeguard their Championship status this term and that is likely to see them play compactly for most of the season.

To celebrate Carabao Energy Drinks’ sponsorship of the Carabao Cup, @CarabaoUK is giving Seasiders fans the opportunity to win tickets to our match v Sunderland, click here to enter https://t.co/anohu7ODXc



T+C’s apply#UTMP #CarabaoCup — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) August 15, 2021

Coventry City will also be wary of falling into an early relegation scrap and are unlikely to go gung-ho in attack.

As such, defensive solidity could be prioritized in the game and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Coventry City

