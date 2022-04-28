Blackpool vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Already relegated Derby County will pay a visit to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool for their penultimate EFL Championship outing of the season.

The visitors will be playing for pride as they suffered an inevitable exit from the Championship after losing to QPR. They lost last weekend to Bristol City as well.

The home team have secured a mid-table finish this season and still enjoy an outside opportunity to sneak into the top 10.

Blackpool vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This will be the 74th meeting between the two sides and Derby County have a superior record with 32 wins to their name. Blackpool were victorious on 23 occasions while 18 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

The last time they met each other, it was Rooney's men who took home all three points.

Derby County form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Blackpool form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Derby County @dcfcofficial



#DCFC First-team coach Justin Walker gives his reaction to today's defeat. First-team coach Justin Walker gives his reaction to today's defeat.#DCFC

Blackpool vs Derby County Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), Luke Garbutt (medial ligament), Oliver Casey, Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Oliver Casey, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward

Suspension: None

Derby County

Sam Baldock (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Jack Stretton and Lee Buchanan (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Sam Baldock, Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan, Jack Stretton

Suspension: None

Derby County @dcfcofficial



#DCFC Craig Forsyth's third goal of the campaign only proves to be a consolation as we're beaten at home for just the fourth time this season. Craig Forsyth's third goal of the campaign only proves to be a consolation as we're beaten at home for just the fourth time this season.#DCFC https://t.co/QtBMhmwJJS

Blackpool vs Derby County Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Graeme Shinnie, Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Blackpool vs Derby County Prediction

The visitors have earned more than fifty points this season, which in any other season would have been enough to give them a mid-table finish. However, a 21-point deduction means that they will have to compete in EFL League One next season. They will only be playing for pride as they visit Blackpool.

Blackpool, on the other hand, will still try to make it to the top 10, although they will need other results to go their way. We expect Blackpool to secure a win in Saturday's fixture.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Derby County

Edited by Peter P