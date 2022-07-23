Blackpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Blackpool will host Everton at Bloomfield Road on Sunday in a friendly ahead of the new English season.

The home side performed commendably on their return to the Championship last season. They ended the season with 60 points from 46 league games, their highest points tally in the English Championship since the 2011-12 campaign where they made it to the promotion playoffs.

The weekend clash will mark the fifth and final preseason outing for Blackpool before they kick off their league campaign against Reading next weekend. They will be looking to pick up the win and head into the new season on a positive note.

Everton, on the other hand, endured a disastrous campaign and found themselves in a relegation battle for much of the season before a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season guaranteed safety for the Toffees. They finished 16th in the Premier League last season, picking up just 39 points, their lowest points tally in almost two decades.

The visitors have failed to impress in their pre-season campaign so far, most recently coming under a lot of backlash after losing 4-0 to MLS outfit Minnesota United.

Blackpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 51 competitive meetings between Blackpool and Everton. The visitors have a better record with 23 meetings while the hosts have won 15 times. There have been 13 draws between the two sides.

The Toffees are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1967.

11 of the Seasiders' 16 league wins last season came on home turf.

Everton picked up the joint-fewest points on the road in the Premier League last season alongside last-placed Norwich.

Blackpool played out just three draws on home turf last season, the second-fewest in the Championship.

Frank Lampard's men conceded the second-most goals away from home last season, with only Southampton conceding more.

Blackpool vs Everton Prediction

Blackpool closed out their league campaign with just two wins in their final 10 games. Their latest result saw them end a run of back-to-back preseason defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Everton had one of their most calamitous campaigns in recent memory last season but have not shown any signs of improvement in the off-season, suffering defeats in their two friendlies thus far. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Everton

Blackpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matchups between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

