Blackpool vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

With the conclusion of the first international break of the season comes the return of the Championship. Blackpool will host Fulham on Saturday in another game week of the competition.

Blackpool are one of three teams winless in the Championship so far. The newly-promoted club have won just one game in all competitions so far this season, a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Tangerines began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bristol City before losing back-to-back home games against Cardiff City and Coventry City respectively. They then drew 2-2 against Bournemouth before losing 2-1 to Millwall last time out. Blackpool currently sit 22nd in the table with just two points from five games.

Fulham have gone from strength to strength under new boss Marco Silva. They are currently on a run of six games without defeat, ending a run of 10 games without a win in the Premier League last season.

After playing a 1-1 home draw against Middlesbrough on opening day, Fulham have now gone on a five-game winning streak. Four of the games have come in the league while the other was a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Blackpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head

There have been 109 meetings between Blackpool and Fulham in the past. Fulham have won 37 of those games while Blackpool have won 40 of them. There have been 32 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in 2015. Fulham won the game 1-0.

Blackpool Form Guide (Championship): L-D-L-L-D

Fulham Form Guide (Championship): W-W-W-W-D

Blackpool vs Fulham Team News

Blackpool

Grant Ward, Gary Madine, CJ Hamilton and Matthew Virtue are all out with long-term injuries. Callum Connolly received a red card in Blackpool's last game and is now suspended.

Injured: Grant Ward, Gary Madine, CJ Hamilton, Matthew Virtue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Callum Connolly

Fulham

Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo remain out with injuries and will miss Saturday's game. Harry Wilson picked up an injury while on intentional duty and is also expected to miss the game. Antonee Robinson will be away on international duty with the USMNT and hence will be unavailable.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo, Harry Wilson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Antonee Robinson

Blackpool vs Fulham Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Josh Bowler, Kenneth Dougall, Reece James, Keshi Anderson, Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Dennis Odoi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Josh Onomah, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Blackpool vs Fulham Prediction

Blackpool are winless in the Championship so far. They have won just one game in all competitions and are looking to get back to winning ways.

Fulham have been very impressive this campaign and sit at the top of the Championship table. They are currently on a five-game winning run and have not conceded in their last three games. The run should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-3 Fulham

