Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Blackpool and Huddersfield Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship relegation six-pointer fixture on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend. Toby Adeyemo and Ismaila Sarr scored in the second half to help the Hornets claim maximum points. Huddersfield, meanwhile, could not be separated in a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Michal Helik gave them an early lead, and that seemed to be enough to leave with all three points till Oscar Estupinan leveled matters for the Tigers in the eighth-minute of injury time.

The draw saw the Terriers usurp Blackpool into 22nd spot, with both sides level on points and separated only by goal difference. They're both three points away from safety.

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 91 previous occasions, with Blackpool leading 35-33, while 23 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Blackpool claim a 1-0 away win.

Blackpool have conceded first in 16 of their 27 league games this season, with the Tangerines losing all seven home Championship goals where they conceded first.

Huddersfield have not kept a clean sheet in their last five away league games, but their last two away league wins came after conceding first.

Blackpool's 2-0 defeat to Watford snapped a run of five games across competitions that saw both teams fail to score.

Huddersfield have the worst away record in the Championship this season, garnering just nine points from 12 games.

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Both teams are in need of all three points to boost their survival hopes. Blackpool recently parted ways with former manager Michael Appleton and will hope that new manager Mick McCarthy can help transform their fortunes.

Huddersfield have improved their output in recent weeks and will be gutted by Hull City's late last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.

The fact that this is a relegation six-pointer with a lot lying on the line means both teams are likely to play cautiously. That means the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

