Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool are set to host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in EFL Championship football action.

Blackpool picked up their first win of the Championship campaign with a shock 1-0 victory over league leaders Fulham on Saturday. The Tangerines won the game with their only shot on target, a second-half strike from Josh Bowler.

Blackpool had failed to win any of their previous five Championship fixtures while also crashing out of the EFL Cup. Neil Critchley's men needed a confidence booster and got it with a hard-fought win over Fulham.

Huddersfield Town missed a chance to pick up a fourth consecutive league win as they bottled a 1-0 lead against Stoke on Sunday. Harry Tofolo gave Huddersfield Town the lead just after the interval before Jacob Brown equalized for Stoke City minutes later.

An own goal from Matthew Pearson later on in the game saw Stoke City pick up all three points.

Huddersfield Town now sit eighth in the Championship table with 10 points from six games. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Blackpool on Tuesday.

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 88 meetings between Blackpool and Huddersfield Town. The record between the sides is close as Blackpool have won 34 while Huddersfield Town have won 31. There have been 23 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship game back in 2015. The game ended 0-0 as it was abandoned after 48 minutes due to a pitch invasion from Blackpool supporters.

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Blackpool

Grant Ward, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell and Matthew Virtue-Thick are all out with long-term injuries. Callum Connolly received a red card against Millwall and remains suspended.

Injured: Grant Ward, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell, Matthew Virtue-Thick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Callum Connolly

Huddersfield Town

Pipa and Jordan Rhodes are both unavailable due to injuries and will miss Tuesday's game. Aaron Rowe and Daniel Ward are both doubts as they recover from injuries.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes

Doubtful: Aaron Rowe, Daniel Ward

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt; Josh Bowler, Ryan Wintle, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson; Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Naby Sarr, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Frazier Campbell, Duane Holmes

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Blackpool will be buoyed by their 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday. However, they had to hold on for the result and will need to put in better performances in future.

Huddersfield's run of three straight league wins ended with a 2-1 defeat to Stoke on Saturday. Despite that, we expect the visitors to return to winning ways when they face Blackpool on Tuesday.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Huddersfield Town

