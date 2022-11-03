Blackpool vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022 

Blackpool will welcome Luton Town to Bloomfield Road for a matchday 20 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday. Okay Yoksulu's 85th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams, which snapped the Tangerines' two-game winning run.

Luton, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Reading at home on the same day.

The stalemate was the second straight for the Hatters as they dropped to tenth in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 18 games. Blackpool are 16th with 22 points

Blackpool vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 57 occasions. Blackpool trail 24-16 in wins.

They shared the spoils (1-1) in their most recent meeting came in April.

Blackpool have the third-worst defence in the league this season, conceding 27 goals.

Luton are winless in their last three games on the bounce.

Blackpool have just one win against the Hatters since February 2003, losing seven and drawing four since then.

Five of Blackpool's last six games have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in all the games.

Luton have won four and drawn one of their last six away games.

Blackpool vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton have hit a snag in recent weeks and are now winless in three games on the bounce, having gone on a seven-game unbeaten run earlier in the campaign.

Their poor run has dampened their promotion aspirations, but their positive record against Blackpool offers them an opportunity to get their floundering campaign back on track.

Blackpool, meanwhile, will also be keen to bounce back, having seen their two-game winning run end against an out-of-sorts West Brom side.

The Lancashire outfit have been defensively susceptible this season, which Luton will look to capitalise on. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Luton Town

Blackpool vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of Blackpool's last six games have seen both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last games between the two teams have produced at least three goals.)

