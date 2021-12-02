Blackpool vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackpool and Luton Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after five matches and four games without victories respectively.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Birmingham City last weekend. Lukas Jutkiewicz scored the winning goal in the 81st minute after coming off the bench.

Luton Town FC @LutonTown



Nathan Jones spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's



#COYH 🗣️ "𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒂 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐"Nathan Jones spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's @SkyBetChamp match against Blackpool. 🗣️ "𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒂 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐"Nathan Jones spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's @SkyBetChamp match against Blackpool.#COYH

Luton Town fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City on home turf. Rubin Colwill and Sean Morrison scored in either half for the Welsh outfit.

Blackpool are 11th in the table with 27 points after 20 games. Luton are in 15th position gathering 25 points from the same number of games.

Blackpool vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 55 occasions in the past and Luton Town have a superior record with 23 wins to their name.

Blackpool were victorious on 17 occasions while 15 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Strikes from Nya Kirby and Matty Virtue ensured we took a point on our travels in the last time we faced



🍊 #UTMP #ThrowbackThursday to start your day!Strikes from Nya Kirby and Matty Virtue ensured we took a point on our travels in the last time we faced @LutonTown back in 2019. #ThrowbackThursday to start your day!Strikes from Nya Kirby and Matty Virtue ensured we took a point on our travels in the last time we faced @LutonTown back in 2019.🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/ZNoqj5JQDB

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw in a League One fixture in April 2019.

Blackpool form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Luton Town form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Blackpool vs Luton Town Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), Luke Garbutt (medial ligament), Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Richard Keogh and Chris Maxwell are also unavailable.

Injuries: Richard Keogh, Chris Maxwell, Matty Virtue, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward

Suspension: None

Luton Town

Luke Berry remains sidelined for the game with a knee injury.

Injury: Luke Berry

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): Simon Sluga (GK); Fred Onyedinma, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Henri Lansbury; Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe

Blackpool vs Luton Town Prediction

The two sides' recent struggles mean that confidence might not be high among both sets of players. They are also not in immediate danger of relegation, although the congested nature of mid-table means a defeat could make things trickier for the loser.

Both sides have failed to hit the ground running in attack, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring game. Although one side could nick a win here, a goalless encounter is the most probable result.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Blackpool 0-0 Luton Town

Edited by Shardul Sant