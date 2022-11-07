Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November, 2022

Blackpool host Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Blackpool are currently 18th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. Michael Appleton's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough are currently 20th in the table, one point behind their opponents. Michael Carrick's side have been in decent form of late, having only lost one of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Blackpool on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Middlesbrough came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in December 2021. Goals from Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Shayne Lavery getting on the scoresheet for Blackpool.

Blackpool are tied for the third worst defense in the league, having conceded 28 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Middlesbrough are tied for the seventh worst defense in the league, having conceded 25 goals in their 19 games so far this season.

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Blackpool will miss a host of players for the game on Tuesday. Callum Connolly is suspended, while Stuart Moore, Sonny Carey, Shayne Lavery, Rhys Williams, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson, Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Jake Beesley and Ian Poveda are all out. Meanwhile, Duncan Watmore will be unavailable for Middlebrough.

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday. We predict a tight game, with Middlesbrough coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Middlesbrough

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Blackpool have only managed to score one goal in their last three games)

Tip 3 - Chuba Akpom to score (The striker is Middlesbrough's top scorer this season with seven goals in 12 games and four in his last five)

