Blackpool vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides being in contrasting form recently.

Blackpool are currently 13th in the league, six points off their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have been woeful of late, having lost five of their last 10 games so far. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have been flying of late and are unbeaten in their last five league games. Chris Wilder's side are currently fifth in the league, five points off the top four. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Blackpool on Wednesday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides, based on their recent head-to-head record. Both sides have won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides have faced each other twice this season, with Blackpool having won both the reverse fixture and their EFL Cup tie.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Team News

Gabriel will be a huge miss for Blackpool

Blackpool

Blackpool will have a host of players missing for the game on Wednesday. Jordan Gabriel will be suspended for the game, while Reece James and Ryan Wintle have tested positive for COVID-19. Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Matty Virtue are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Gabriel

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last time out. Marc Bola and Marcus Browne are both still out injured.

Injured: Marc Bola, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; James Husband, Daniel Gretarsson, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine, Jerry Yates

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel; Neil Taylor, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Isaiah Jones; Onel Hernandez, Andraz Sporar

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough Prediction

It's hard to see Blackpool taking any points away from the game on Wednesday, given the form that the two sides are currently in.

We predict Middlesbrough will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Middlesbrough

