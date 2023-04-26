Blackpool vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2023 

Blackpool host Millwall at Bloomfield Road on Friday (April 28) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult campaign, staring down the barrel with two games left. Blackpool returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City. Ian Carlo Poveda came off the bench after the hour mark to score the winner.

Blackpool are 23rd in the league table with 41 points. They're one point above Wigan Athletic at the bottom of the pile.

Millwall, meanwhile, have struggled in the league recently and have fallen behind in their push for promotion. They lost 2-1 to last-placed Wigan last weekend. They looked set to come away with a point before their opponents scored a late winner. The visitors are seventh in the standings with 65 points from 44 games.

Blackpool vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 51 previous meetings, both sides have won 17 and drawn as many.

The hosts have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Blackpool have picked up 24 points at home this season, the third-fewest in the competition.

Ten of Millwall's 15 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Tangerines have the joint-worst defensive record in the second tier, conceding 69 times.

Blackpool vs Millwall Prediction

Blackpool have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous nine. They have, however, lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Millwall, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven league games. They have had their struggles on the road this season and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Millwall

Blackpool vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last five meetings.)

