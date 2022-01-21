Blackpool vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Millwall at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Blackpool are currently 15th in the league, tied on points with their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have been in inconsistent form of late and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall have faltered of late and have lost their last three consecutive games across all competitions. Gary Rowett's side are currently 13th in the league and will look to bounce back with a win against Blackpool on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Blackpool vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Millwall have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning only one.

Millwall came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper made sure of the three points after Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool on the night.

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Millwall Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Blackpool vs Millwall Team News

Ojo will be a huge miss for Millwall

Blackpool

Blackpool will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Reece James has tested positive for COVID-19, while, Keshi Anderson, James Husband, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward and Matty Virtue are all out injured.

Injured: Keshi Anderson, James Husband, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Reece James

Millwall

Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw were both injured in the 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last time out and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Millwall Predicted XI

Millwall FC @MillwallFC



#Millwall 🗣 The manager looks ahead to the weekend... 🗣 The manager looks ahead to the weekend...#Millwall

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Demetri Mitchell, Kenneth Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Mason Bennett, Ben Thompson; Benik Afobe

Blackpool vs Millwall Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner given the form that the two sides are in. Both sides have been poor of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Millwall

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Adit Jaganathan