Blackpool vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Blackpool will host Norwich City in the EFL Championship on matchday 12 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Millwall before the international break. Zian Flemming and Benik Afobe scored in either half to inspire the Lions to victory.

The defeat left Michael Appleton's men in 19th spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from ten games.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC Four home games coming up in October...



Norwich City - Sat 1 Oct, 3pm

Watford - Sat 8 Oct, 3pm

Hull City - Wed 19 Oct, 7.45pm

Preston - Sat 22 Oct, 12.30pm



Tickets on sale now.



#UTMP Four home games coming up in October...Norwich City - Sat 1 Oct, 3pmWatford - Sat 8 Oct, 3pmHull City - Wed 19 Oct, 7.45pmPreston - Sat 22 Oct, 12.30pmTickets on sale now. 📅 Four home games coming up in October...🆚 Norwich City - Sat 1 Oct, 3pm🆚 Watford - Sat 8 Oct, 3pm🆚 Hull City - Wed 19 Oct, 7.45pm🆚 Preston - Sat 22 Oct, 12.30pm🎫 Tickets on sale now. 🍊 #UTMP

Second-placed Norwich, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against West Brom at home. Samuel Bryan equalised for the Canaries after Dara O'Shea had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

The stalemate snapped Norwich's six-game winning run in the league. They have fallen three points behind table-toppers Sheffield United as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Blackpool vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 31 occasions, and Norwich have a superior record with 14 wins to Blackpool's 11. Six games have ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since February 2015, which Norwich won 4-0 at home, thanks to a Gary Hooper hat-trick.

Norwich's four Championship games on the road this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Blackpool's last six league games have seen three or more goals scored.

Games between the two teams are a rarity, with both teams playing in the same division just once in the last 14 seasons.

Blackpool vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich are seeking an immediate return to the top flight and have started the season brightly. Dean Smith will be eager for his team to bounce back against a rather poor Blackpool side.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



Enjoy lunch at



Check out the available dates



#NCFC 🏟️ 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙Enjoy lunch at @Yellows_Bar and see behind the scenes at the home of the Canaries!Check out the available dates 🏟️ 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙Enjoy lunch at @Yellows_Bar and see behind the scenes at the home of the Canaries! 🔰Check out the available dates ⬇️#NCFC

The Seasiders have managed just one win in their last six games, failing to win their last three home outings.

Norwich have been one of the league's most potent sides in attack. So they should leave Bloomfield Road with all three points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-3 Norwich City

Blackpool vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far