Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024

Nottingham Forest visit Bloomfield Road on Wednesday to face Blackpool in a replay of their third-round tie in the FA Cup.

In their earlier clash, Blackpool raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour, as Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan scored in the 23rd and 27th minutes respectively.

Nottingham, who are plying their trade in the Premier League right now, were headed to a shock loss, but fought their way back into the match. Nicolas Dominguez pulled one back for the Tricky Trees in the 39th minute before Morgan Gibbs-White restored parity with a goal after the break.

It helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side survive in the tie, but will be frustrated at not being able to score more goals - Nottingham had 17 shots in the match, of which six were on target, and had kept 72% possession.

By contrast, Blackpool scored with both their shots on target. The Tangerines have since picked up two wins, beating Burton 2-1 in the Football League Trophy and then securing a 2-0 victory over Exeter City in League One.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 previous clashes between the sides, with Nottingham winning on 32 occasions over Blackpool and losing 28 times.

Nottingham have won three of their last six clashes with Blackpool.

The last two games between these sides at Blackpool's home have ended with a score of 4-1: first in Nottingham's favor in the Championship and then for Blackpool in the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest have scored at least once in each of their last 11 away games against Blackpool in all competitions, though they've also failed to keep a clean sheet on their last nine visits.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last two FA Cup third-round replays, with both of these coming away from home against Birmingham City in 2009-10 and 2011-12 seasons.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Blackpool threw away a two-goal advantage in the first clash, but showed what they can do when they are playing their best. Nottingham, though, are no pushovers and have the tools to hurt the Tangerines again. The Premier League side should be able to prevail.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-3 Nottingham Forest

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes