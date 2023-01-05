Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Blackpool will host Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7), hoping for some respite after a torrid run in the Championship.

With just 26 points from as many games in their league campaign, the Tangerines are languishing in 22nd place in the standings and are without a win in nine games.

Back-to-back wins over Preston North End (4-2) and Coventry City (2-1) suggested an upturn in form. However, things have gone downhill since then, including four straight defeats immediately after the two aforementioned wins. Nevertheless, Michael Appleton has managed to remain in the job.

Blackpool FC



Goals from Charlie Adam and DJ Campbell help Blackpool to a 3-1 home victory against Nottingham Forest in 2010.



Get your tickets for the first



bit.ly/3Xa5DfQ

🍽 bit.ly/2k3Q9gQ Goals from Charlie Adam and DJ Campbell help Blackpool to a 3-1 home victory against Nottingham Forest in 2010.Get your tickets for the first @EmiratesFACup meeting between the teams this Saturday: ⏪ #ThrowbackThursdayGoals from Charlie Adam and DJ Campbell help Blackpool to a 3-1 home victory against Nottingham Forest in 2010. Get your tickets for the first @EmiratesFACup meeting between the teams this Saturday: 🎫 bit.ly/3Xa5DfQ🍽 bit.ly/2k3Q9gQ

Nottingham, meanwhile, have found life difficult on their return to the Premier League after 24 years. They have won just four times in 18 games and are languishing in 15th place.

However, the Tricky Trees have been impressive in the Carabao Cup, reaching the quarterfinals after some impressive displays, including a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur. Steve Cooper's side will hope to mount a deep run in another cup competition.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 86 previous clashes between the sides, with Nottingham leading 32-27.

Blackpool's last win over Nottingham came in November 2013 in the Championship (1-0). Since then, the Tricky Trees have been unbeaten against them in five clashes, winning three

Blackpool will play their 265th gamein the FA Cup and Nottingham their 403rd. However, this will be their first meeting in the competition.

Blackpool have only progressed from four of their last 21 FA Cup third-round ties

This is Nottingham's first FA Cup tie as a Premier League side since the 1998-99 season, when they lost 1-0 to Portsmouth, who were then in the second division.

Nottingham have lost their last seven away games in the FA Cup.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Neither team has particularly enjoyed a good campaign, but Blackpool are on a worse run than their opponents, having not beaten Nottingham in almost a decade.

The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, have a great opportunity to continue their winning run in cup games and should do just that.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

