Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Blackpool will host Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7), hoping for some respite after a torrid run in the Championship.
With just 26 points from as many games in their league campaign, the Tangerines are languishing in 22nd place in the standings and are without a win in nine games.
Back-to-back wins over Preston North End (4-2) and Coventry City (2-1) suggested an upturn in form. However, things have gone downhill since then, including four straight defeats immediately after the two aforementioned wins. Nevertheless, Michael Appleton has managed to remain in the job.
Nottingham, meanwhile, have found life difficult on their return to the Premier League after 24 years. They have won just four times in 18 games and are languishing in 15th place.
However, the Tricky Trees have been impressive in the Carabao Cup, reaching the quarterfinals after some impressive displays, including a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur. Steve Cooper's side will hope to mount a deep run in another cup competition.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- There have been 86 previous clashes between the sides, with Nottingham leading 32-27.
- Blackpool's last win over Nottingham came in November 2013 in the Championship (1-0). Since then, the Tricky Trees have been unbeaten against them in five clashes, winning three
- Blackpool will play their 265th gamein the FA Cup and Nottingham their 403rd. However, this will be their first meeting in the competition.
- Blackpool have only progressed from four of their last 21 FA Cup third-round ties
- This is Nottingham's first FA Cup tie as a Premier League side since the 1998-99 season, when they lost 1-0 to Portsmouth, who were then in the second division.
- Nottingham have lost their last seven away games in the FA Cup.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction
Neither team has particularly enjoyed a good campaign, but Blackpool are on a worse run than their opponents, having not beaten Nottingham in almost a decade.
The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, have a great opportunity to continue their winning run in cup games and should do just that.
Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes