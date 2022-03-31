Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Since a 2-1 loss to QPR, the Tangerines have gone four league games without a defeat. They won three in a row before the goalless draw with Sheffield United before the international break. They're now up to 13th in the table with 52 points from 37 games, six off Nottingham, who continue to improve.

Having started the campaign by going their first seven games without a win, losing six to sit at the bottom, the Reds have turned their fortunes around and now sit in eighth place.

Nottingham are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and looking to secure their first league double over Blackpool since the 1970-71 campaign.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

There have been 85 clashes between the two teams before, with Nottingham winning 31 times and losing to Blackpool on 27 occasions. Their last defeat in the fixture came way back in November 2013, while the October reverse between them also went the Tricky Trees' way.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC DJ Campbell scores his second of the game in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in April 2010.



#UTMP DJ Campbell scores his second of the game in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in April 2010. ⬅️ DJ Campbell scores his second of the game in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in April 2010.🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/oj6lalVLlL

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Blackpool

The Tangerines have dealt with a number of injury problems throughout the campaign but could welcome back four players for Saturday's clash.

Defender Richard Keogh should be available after recovering from a calf problem, while midfielder Keshi Anderson is also close to returning from a hamstring issue. Matty Virtue and Chris Maxwell are also in line to return.

Grant Ward has been missing in action since August with an Achilles tendon rupture, though.

Injured: Grant Ward.

Doubtful: Keshi Anderson, Matty Virtue, Chris Maxwell.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC Snow showers at The City Ground this morning



#NFFC Snow showers at The City Ground this morning ❄️ Snow showers at The City Ground this morning ⛄️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC https://t.co/ZrA4PItbDo

Nottingham Forest

The visitors could have Lewis Grabban back from an ankle injury after a two-month long layoff. However, Max Lowe and centre-back duo Steve Cook and Scott McKenna aren't scheduled to return before the end of April.

Injured: Max Lowe, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna.

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XIs

Blackpool (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Dujon Sterling, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, Callum Connolly, James Husband; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, CJ Hamilton; Gary Madine.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Ethan Horvath; Djed Spence, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Jack Colback; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson; Keinan Davis.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both teams come into the match unbeaten in their last few games and would want to continue that. A draw could ensue.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest.

Edited by Bhargav