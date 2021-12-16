Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship makes its return at the weekend and will see Blackpool host Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Blackpool have lost form lately and are winless in their last seven games. They lost 1-0 to Derby County in a lackluster affair last weekend which saw both teams hit the target a combined four times.

Blackpool sit 17th in the Championship table with 27 points from 22 games. They are hardly in danger of relegation at the moment but will be looking to begin picking up results as soon as possible.

Peterborough United picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Millwall on home turf last weekend. The visitors took the lead in the first 20 minutes of the game. An own goal and a Jonson Clarke-Harris strike in the space of three minutes saw Peterborough United pick up all three points.

The visitors sit 22nd in the league, with just 19 points garnered so far. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they face Blackpool at the weekend.

Blackpool vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

There have been 47 meetings between Blackpool and Peterborough United. The home side have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a League One clash back in March. Blackpool won the game 3-1.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-L-D-D

Peterborough United Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Blackpool vs Peterborough United Team News

Blackpool

The hosts have a couple of injured players ahead of their game at the weekend. Oliver Casey, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Gary Madine are all injured and will miss Saturday's game.

Injured: Oliver Casey, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, Gary Madine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Dan Butler came off injured in the first half against Millwall and is expected to miss the game at the weekend. Jack Marriot and Ricky Jade-Jones are also injured.

Injured: Dan Butler, Jack Marriot, Ricky Jade-Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chris Maxwell; Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Dujon Sterling; Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle; Owen Dale, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): David Cornell; Joseph Tomlinson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Jorge Grant, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jack Taylor; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics

Blackpool vs Peterborough United Prediction

Blackpool are winless in their last seven games and are on a run of three consecutive losses. The hosts have failed to score in five of those games.

Peterborough United ended a seven-game winless run with a 2-1 victory last weekend. They have also failed to score in six of those seven games and will be delighted to end their poor run. We expect the points to be shared between the struggling sides.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Peterborough United

