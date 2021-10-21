Blackpool vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Bloomfield Road will be the venue for a matchday 14 EFL Championship clash between Blackpool and Preston North End in a West Lancashire derby on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to build on their respective victories in midweek. The hosts secured a morale-boosting 3-2 away victory over Reading on Wednesday. Blackpool found themselves two goals down at halftime but Jerry Yates' second-half brace inspired a fightback.

Preston North End also came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Coventry City on home turf. Patrick Bauer and Emil Riis scored after the break to cancel out Tyler Walker's first-half strike for the visitors.

Their respective victories helped move Blackpool and Preston into the 12th and 18th spots respectively in the table.

Blackpool vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 97th reiteration of the West Lancashire derby and Preston North End have a better record with 46 wins to their name.

Blackpool were victorious in 30 matches while 20 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since Preston secured qualification with a 1-0 victory in the first round of the 2013-14 EFL Cup.

The hosts have been by far the most impressive promoted side in the Championship this season and have lost just one of their last six league games. Preston's victory on Wednesday got them back to winning ways after a seven-game winless run in the league.

Blackpool form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Blackpool vs Preston North End Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), CJ Hamilton (foot), Reece James (foot), Chris Maxwell (muscle), Shayne Lavery (hamstring), Daniel Gretarsson (concussion) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Reece James, Chris Maxwell, Shayne Lavery, Daniel Gretarsson, Grant Ward

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Ched Evans (foot), Alistair McCann (ankle), Connor Wickham (hamstring), Isaiah Brown (achilles tendon) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) are all unavailable for the Lancashire outfit.

Injuries: Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Luke Garbutt, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Tyrece John-Jules; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Preston North End FC @pnefc 🗣 Head coach Frankie McAvoy is speaking to the media this morning as attention turns to this weekend’s derby at Bloomfield Road. #pnefc 🗣 Head coach Frankie McAvoy is speaking to the media this morning as attention turns to this weekend’s derby at Bloomfield Road.#pnefc https://t.co/6VDSR6Hg48

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Blackpool vs Preston North End Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites to emerge triumphant on home turf and are very much one of the form teams in the league.

Preston, by contrast, are not in the best of form but the congested nature of the table means the visitors can leapfrog their city rivals with a win on Saturday. The home side have struggled to shut out opponents and this could be capitalized on by Preston in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Preston North End

