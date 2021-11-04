Blackpool vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackpool welcome QPR to Bloomfield Road for a matchday 17 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at the same ground in midweek. Steven Fletcher scored the winning goal for the Potters in the 79th minute.

QPR secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Cardiff City. Andre Gray's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory helped the capital side climb to fifth spot in the table with 25 points garnered from 16 matches so far. Blackpool are in 10th spot but a win could propel the Seasiders into the playoff spots.

Blackpool vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 28 occasions in the past and QPR have a significantly better record with 14 wins to their name.

Blackpool were victorious in four previous matches while 10 games in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2018. Goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing helped the then League One side Blackpool secure a 2-0 victory over QPR in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The home side's defeat to Stoke City halted a three-game winning streak. QPR returned to winning ways against Cardiff after going three matches without a victory.

Blackpool form guide: L-W-W-W-L

QPR form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Blackpool vs QPR Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), CJ Hamilton (foot), Daniel Gretasson, Chris Maxwell (muscle), Shayne Lavery (hamstring) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Reece James has recovered from his foot injury and could be available for selection while Kevin Stewart is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Daniel Gretasson, Chris Maxwell, Shayne Lavery, Grant Ward

Doubtful: Kevin Stewart

Suspension: None

QPR

Sam Field (knee), Lee Wallace (hamstring), Jordy de Wijs (calf) and Chris Owens (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lee Wallace, Sam Field, Chris Owens, Jordy de Wijs

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs QPR Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Luke Garbutt, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Tyrece John-Jules; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng (GK); Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Sam McCallum, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair; Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes

Blackpool vs QPR Prediction

The home side have impressed on their return to the Championship and a win would see them usurp their opponents into the playoff spots. QPR are unlikely to let that happen though and will give their all to leave Lancashire with something.

Although one side can nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Blackpol 1-1 QPR

Edited by Peter P