Blackpool vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host Reading at the Bloomfield Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The Tangerines are winless in their last four league matches and have dropped to 15th in the league standings with 42 points from 33 games.

Reading, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games, also winning each of their last two to boost survival hopes.

The Royals are down in 21st position with 29 points, eight clear of the bottom three.

However, there are still 13 games left in their campaign and must maintain this form to confirm their stay in the Championship.

Blackpool vs Reading Head-To-Head

There have been 43 clashes between the sides before, with Reading winning on 18 occasions and losing to Blackpool only 13 times.

This includes a 3-2 loss to in the October reverse last year, their first in the fixture since January 2014.

Blackpool haven't beaten Reading home and away in a single league campaign in over 40 years.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Neil Critchley on another painful ending for Blackpool in tonight's late defeat to QPR.



blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/post/crit… 🗣️ "I don't want this feeling to continue. I don't want this to be the story of our season, as our performances are almost there ."Neil Critchley on another painful ending for Blackpool in tonight's late defeat to QPR. 🗣️ "I don't want this feeling to continue. I don't want this to be the story of our season, as our performances are almost there ."Neil Critchley on another painful ending for Blackpool in tonight's late defeat to QPR.➡️ blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/post/crit… https://t.co/BIpjH3zR2s

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Blackpool vs Reading Team News

Blackpool

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is out with a thigh muscle rupture while midfielder Grant Ward has an Achilles tendon problem. Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson also remain sidelined.

Doubts remain over Marvin Ekpiteta, who missed their last clash with a neural problem.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson

Doubtful: Marvin Ekpiteta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading FC @ReadingFC



Celebrations in the stands, and on the pitch as Lucas and Swifty scored again to beat the Blues! 🤩 📸 Gallery | A look back at the best pictures from #REABIR Celebrations in the stands, and on the pitch as Lucas and Swifty scored again to beat the Blues! 🤩 📸 Gallery | A look back at the best pictures from #REABIR 🔽Celebrations in the stands, and on the pitch as Lucas and Swifty scored again to beat the Blues! 🤩

Reading

The Royals will be without Scott Dann, who has a hamstring problem, while Felipe Araruna and Femi Azeez are out with ankle injuries. Alen Halilovic, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent and Baba Rahman are also out of the game due to injury.

Injured: Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Alen Halilovic, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent, Baba Rahman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool vs Reading Predicted XI

Blackpool (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Oliver Casey, Jordan Thorniley, Reece James, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Kenny Dougall, Callum Connolly, CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery

Reading (4-2-3-1): Karl Hein; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre; Andy Rinomhota, Danny Drinkwater; Tom Ince, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Lucas Joao

Blackpool vs Reading Prediction

Blackpool are aiming for a first league double over Reading since the 1979-80 season but the visitors are brimming with confidence after some good results.

They also haven't lost any of their last five away matches in the fixture, but the Tangerines have consistently scored in their last few games.

We're predicting a low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Reading

Edited by Shardul Sant