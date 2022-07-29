Blackpool vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Blackpool will host Reading at Bloomfield Road on Saturday in the opening weekend of the new EFL Championship season.

The Seasiders enjoyed a solid campaign in their promotion to the Championship last season. They finished 16th in the league, picking up 60 points from 46 games, their third-highest points tally in the second-tier of English football in the 21st century.

Blackpool had a tough pre-season run as they faced several top-flight sides including Leeds United, Rangers and Everton. They will, however, be looking to build on those experiences in the upcoming campaign.

Reading, meanwhile, struggled to impress in the Championship last season as they suffered the third-most defeats in the division, with only relegated Peterborough United and Barnsley losing more games. They finished just outside the drop zone in 21st place with 41 points from 46 games.

The Royals endured mixed results in the off-season but will be targeting a strong start to their league campaign this weekend.

Blackpool vs Reading Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Blackpool and Reading. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Seasiders winning 4-1.

Blackpool Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Reading Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Blackpool vs Reading Team News

Blackpool

The hosts have a few injured personnel ahead of their weekend opener, including Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley, Jordan Gabriel and James Husband.

Injured: Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley, Jordan Gabriel, James Husband

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Lucas Joao came off injured against Brighton last time out and is a doubt for this one. Former Premier League duo Scott Dann and Shane Long are both injured and will not play here.

Injured: Scott Dann, Shane Long

Doubtful: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Reading Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-5-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, Rhys Williams, Luke Garbutt; Matthew Virtue-Thick, Lewis Fiorini, Sonny Carey, Josh Bowler, Keshi Anderson; Gary Madine

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley; Thomas Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Tom McIntyre, Andy Yiadom; Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick; Junior Hoilett, Ovie Ejaria, Thomas Ince; Yakou Meite

Blackpool vs Reading Prediction

Blackpool closed out the previous campaign with just two wins in their final 10 games. They lost three of their final four pre-season games and will be desperate for a solid start to the season.

Reading lost their final three games of the previous campaign, failing to score any goals in all three outings. They have won just one of their four friendly matches this month and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Reading

