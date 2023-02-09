Blackpool vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Blackpool will welcome Rotherham United to Bloomfield Road for a matchday 31 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town at the same ground in midweek. Blackpool found themselves reduced to ten men and behind at the break. A thrilling end to the game, though, saw three goals scored in the final 15 minutes as the spoils were shared.

Rotherham, meanwhiel, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Sheffield United at home last weekend.

The draws leave the two sides in 23rd and 20th positions respectively in the standings. Blackpool are second from the bottom with 27 points, while Rotherham have 32 points and are four points above the drop zone.

Blackpool vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 41 times previoisly, with Rotherham leading 19-15.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Rotherham win 3-0 at home.

Blackpool are on a 12-game winless run in the league, losing seven games.

Rotherham have managed just one win in their last nine Championship away games, losing five.

Blackpool are without a home win in the league since mid-October last year.

The hosts have conceded at least twice in their last four games across competitions.

Five of their last seven meetings have had goals at both ends.

Blackpool vs Rotherham Prediction

Blackpool are running out of time to secure their Championship status, so they need to start garnering points to avoid the drop. A good place to register a first win in 13 attempts will be against a fellow relegation contender, as that will take them to within one point behind Rotherham and with a game in hand.

The fact that this is a relegation six-pointer means both teams are likely to prioritise not losing to a relegation rival, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Rotherham

Blackpool vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

