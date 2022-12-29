Blackpool vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2022

Blackpool will welcome Sheffield United to Bloomfield Road for a matchday 25 fixture in the EFL Championship on Thursday.

The home side will be looking to register their first win in seven games. They come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Hull City in a game that saw them reduced to 10 men.

Sonny Carey gave them a 28th-minute lead, while Oscar Estupinan equalized in the 77th minute following Jordan Thornilay's 53rd-minute dismissal.

Sheffield United claimed a 3-1 home win over Coventry City. James McAtee, Ciaran Clark and Thomas Doyle all scored for the Blades.

The victory saw the South Yorkshire side hold onto the second spot, having garnered 47 points from 24 matches. Blackpool sit in 22nd place with 25 points to their name, two points away from safety.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 76 occasions in the past. Sheffield United have 32 wins to their name. Blackpool were victorious on 25 occasions, while 19 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 3-3 stalemate in October.

Blackpool are currently on a seven-game winless run in the league, drawing their last three and losing the other four.

Sheffield United have the best away record in the league, having garnered 23 points from 12 matches.

Blackpool are without a goal at home in 270 minutes of play.

Sheffield United are seeking to win away at Blackpool for the first time since 2008 which would see them win five successive away games for the first time in over four decades (1979).

Blackpool have won just two of their last 15 head-to-head games against Sheffield United.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United are on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League. A win here would help them maintain their eight-point gap to third place and keep pace with table-toppers Burnley.

Blackpool's seven-game winless run has increased the pressure on manager Michael Appleton and another defeat could compound their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Nevertheless, Sheffield United are among the most in-form teams in the league and we are backing their four-game winning run to continue with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Sheffield United

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

