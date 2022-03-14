Blackpool vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Blackpool host Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night.

Blackpool are enjoying a good run at the moment, beating Swansea City 1-0 in their game last weekend. Gary Madine scored the sole goal of the game via a close-range header from a corner kick in the opening five minutes of the game.

The newly-promoted outfit sit 12th in the league table with 51 points from 36 games. They are just six points behind the playoff spots and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.

Sheffield United suffered a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City in their last game. Sander Berge gave his side the lead early in the game before their opponents responded in rampant fashion, which could have seen the Blades lose by a significantly larger margin.

Sheffield United sit sixth in the league table with 57 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result as they seek an immediate return to the top-flight.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Blackpool and Sheffield United. The hosts have won 25 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 17 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Blackpool won the game 1-0.

Blackpool Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sheffied United Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Team News

Blackpool

The hosts will be without Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson and Richard Keogh, as they are all injured.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson, Richard Keogh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Oliver McBurnie came off injured last time out, further increasing the injury woes of the Blades who already have Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham and Charlie Goode all out with injuries.

John Fleck and Ben Davies are both dealing with muscle injuries and are doubts for Wednesday's game.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Oliver McBurnie

Doubtful: John Fleck, Ben Davies

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, James Husband, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Charlie Kirk, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; John Egan, Jack Robinson, Kyron Gordon; Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp

Blackpool vs Sheffield United Prediction

Blackpool have won their last three games on the bounce and are brimming with confidence at the moment. Sheffield United, on the other hand, have won just one of their last four games and are winless in their last three on the road.

The hosts could narrowly win this one.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P