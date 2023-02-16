Blackpool vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

Blackpool host Stoke City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up just their seventh win of the campaign.

With only 28 points from 31 games, the Tangerines are at the bottom of the league table and winless in their last 13 league games.

Michael Appleton was given the boot in January, with Mick McCarthy replacing him at the helm of the club, but their form has barely improved under him as the 64-year-old is yet to pick up a win after five games in charge.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Mick McCarthy was proud of the response of his Blackpool players following the red card at Swansea.



blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/febr… 🗨️ "I thought we deserved something from the second half and at the end of it they're hanging on."Mick McCarthy was proud of the response of his Blackpool players following the red card at Swansea. 🗨️ "I thought we deserved something from the second half and at the end of it they're hanging on."Mick McCarthy was proud of the response of his Blackpool players following the red card at Swansea.blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/febr… https://t.co/NUbwfanYTg

Stoke, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, accruing only nine points more than Blackpool from as many games, but have won twice in their last four outings.

The Potters come into the weekend on the back of a 3-0 win over Huddersfield as Phil Jagielka, Jacob Brown and Lewis Baker all struck apiece to secure a big win.

Blackpool vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 clashes between the sides before, with Stoke winning 32 times over Blackpool and losing on 23 occasions.

Having beaten Blackpool 2-0 earlier this season, Stoke are looking to complete a league double over the Tangerines for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Blackpool have won just one of their last five encounters with Stoke.

Blackpool are winless in their last 12 home league matches against Stoke since a 1-0 win in February 1964.

Blackpool have drawn four of their last five league games at Bloomfield Road, including each of their last three; they've drawn four in a row in March 2021 in League One.

Stoke have lost each of their last two away league games against Sheffield United and Luton - the Potters haven't lost thrice in a row on the road in the same season since March 2021 (four).

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy has won just one of his last nine league games against Stoke, but none in the last three.

Blackpool vs Stoke City Prediction

Neither team have impressed this season, especially Blackpool, who remain rooted at the foot of the table. Stoke convincingly beat Huddersfield in their last game and will be confident of overcoming the Tangerines in this game.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Stoke City

Blackpool vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes