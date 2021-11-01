Blackpool vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool will trade tackles with Stoke City on Wednesday in an EFL Championship fixture at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Sheffield United on Saturday. Keshi Anderson scored the match-winning goal in the 76th minute.

Stoke City had to settle for a share of the spoils in a six-goal thriller against Cardiff City on home turf. Three goals in the space of five minutes helped the visitors claw back from being three goals down away from home.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Hear from Neil Critchley, as he looks ahead to the midweek visit of



🍊 #UTMP 🗣️ "We've got an extremely tough test against a strong side on Wednesday evening."Hear from Neil Critchley, as he looks ahead to the midweek visit of @stokecity , over on Tangerine TV. 🗣️ "We've got an extremely tough test against a strong side on Wednesday evening."Hear from Neil Critchley, as he looks ahead to the midweek visit of @stokecity, over on Tangerine TV.🍊 #UTMP

The draw meant the Staffordshire outfit dropped down to ninth spot and are now two points behind the playoff spots. Blackpool occupy the last playoff spot in sixth place on 24 points.

A victory for either side could be crucial to their promotion bid.

Blackpool vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

This will be the 73rd meeting between the two sides and Stoke City have a batter record with 30 wins to their name.

The two sides shared the spoils in 20 previous matches while Blackpool were victorious on 22 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2020 when Stoke City progressed via penalties in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts have impressed since their promotion to the Championship and have won four of their last five league games. This form has put the Seasiders in the conversation for promotion.

Stoke City's draw last weekend halted a four-game losing run that derailed their promotion quest.

Blackpool form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Stoke City form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Blackpool vs Stoke City Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), CJ Hamilton (foot), Reece James (foot), Chris Maxwell (muscle), Shayne Lavery (hamstring), Grant Ward (achiles tendon) and Kevin Stewart (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Reece James, Chris Maxwell, Shayne Lavery, Grant Ward, Kevin Stewart

Suspension: None

Stoke City

Nick Powell (leg), Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Sam Clucas are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Nick Powell, Morgan Fox, Sam Clucas

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Luke Garbutt, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Tyrece John-Jules; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Stoke City FC @stokecity



🔴⚪️ 🗓️ Our home fixtures against Preston North End and Derby County have been pushed back. #SCFC 🔴⚪️ 🗓️ Our home fixtures against Preston North End and Derby County have been pushed back.#SCFC 🔴⚪️

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Smith; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Blackpool vs Stoke City Prediction

The two teams, in contrasting form, will battle for three points with a potential playoff spot on the line. The hosts have been one of the form teams in the league while Stoke City have struggled for form in recent weeks.

Blackpool's ascent has been made possible by a watertight defense that gives few chances away. We are backing Neil Critchley's side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-0 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P