Blackpool vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022 

Blackpool and Watford will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Sunderland on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Watford fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Swansea City. The Hornets took the lead through Ismaila Sarr's 34th-minute strike before Olivier Ntcham equalised in the 52nd minute. Benjamin Cabango then netted a dramatic winner for the Swans in the eighth minute of injury time.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



spoke after making his first Championship appearance at Vicarage Road. 🗣 “It's a proud moment to make my league debut, but obviously unfortunate not to have capped it off with a win.” @J_Morris33 spoke after making his first Championship appearance at Vicarage Road. 🗣 “It's a proud moment to make my league debut, but obviously unfortunate not to have capped it off with a win.”@J_Morris33 spoke after making his first Championship appearance at Vicarage Road. https://t.co/GHF3TYRHXo

The victory saw the Welsh outfit usurp their hosts into the playoff places, while Slaven Bilic's side dropped to ninth spot with 17 points. Blackpool are 21st on 12 points and just two points above the relegation zone.

Blackpool vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two teams. Watford have a slightly superior record with nine wins to Blackpool's seven.

This will be their first meeting since a Championship game in January 2015. Blackpool took a two-goal lead into the break on that occasion before Odion Ighalo's record-breaking four-goal haul in the second half helped Watford to a 7-2 win.

Blackpool are looking to avoid losing three straight Championship home league games for the first time since March 2015.

Watford have managed just one win from their last ten away outings, losing five and drawing four.

Goals have been scored in both halves in eight of Watford's last ten games.

Blackpool are on a five-game winless run at home.

Five of the last six games involving Blackpool have seen at least one team fail to score.

Blackpool vs Watford Prediction

Watford were one of the favourites for an instant return to the Premier League, but their poor start to the campaign has already seen them change managers.

Slaven Bilic started life well in Hertfordshire, but remarkable scenes in his second game in charge saw his team lose to Swansea in a game that had a staggering 17 minutes of injury time.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC A classic encounter against Watford from January 2010, with a late winner from Brett Ormerod securing a 3-2 victory.



Get your tickets for this Saturday's meeting between the two sides now:



bit.ly/3RDOkRx

🍽 bit.ly/2k3Q9gQ



#UTMP A classic encounter against Watford from January 2010, with a late winner from Brett Ormerod securing a 3-2 victory.Get your tickets for this Saturday's meeting between the two sides now: 🎥 A classic encounter against Watford from January 2010, with a late winner from Brett Ormerod securing a 3-2 victory. Get your tickets for this Saturday's meeting between the two sides now: 🎫 bit.ly/3RDOkRx🍽 bit.ly/2k3Q9gQ🍊 #UTMP

The trip to a struggling Blackpool team offers them the opportunity to register their second win in six games. The visitors should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Watford

Blackpool vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes