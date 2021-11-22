Blackpool vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host West Brom at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar runs of form.

Blackpool are currently 10th in the table, six points behind their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have faltered of late and have failed to win any of their last three games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against West Brom in midweek.

West Brom have also not had the best of results of late. Valerian Ismael's side have only managed two wins from their last five games and will be going into the encounter off the back of a 1-0 loss against Huddersfield last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Blackpool this week.

Both sides will want to get back on track with a win and that should make Tuesday's fixture an exciting matchup.

Blackpool vs West Brom Head-to-Head

The two sides played against each other in a Premier League game back in 2011. West Brom came away as 3-2 winners on the night.

Their most recent meeting, however, was in the FA Cup last season. Blackpool won the game on penalties after the score ended 2-2 following extra time. Jerry Yates and Gary Madine's goals were canceled out by Semi Ajayi and Matheus Pereira to send the game into extra time.

Blackpool Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

West Brom Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Blackpool vs West Brom Team News

Livermore will be a huge miss for West Brom

Blackpool

Blackpool will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart and Matty Virtue will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom

Jake Livermore will be suspended for the game unless the club's appeal of his red card is successful. Meanwhile, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan and Rayhaan Tulloch are all out injured.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Rayhaan Tulloch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jake Livermore

Blackpool vs West Brom Predicted XI

West Bromwich Albion @WBA We will appeal the red card shown to Jake Livermore at Huddersfield on Saturday. We will appeal the red card shown to Jake Livermore at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Blackpool Predicted XI (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Ryan Wintle, Callum Connolly, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Matthew Clarke, Cedric Kipre; Adam Reach, Robert Snodgrass, Jayson Molumby, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson.

Blackpool vs West Brom Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form and that should be evident on Tuesday.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 West Brom

Edited by Peter P