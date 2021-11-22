Blackpool vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool host West Brom at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar runs of form.
Blackpool are currently 10th in the table, six points behind their opponents. Neil Critchley's side have faltered of late and have failed to win any of their last three games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against West Brom in midweek.
West Brom have also not had the best of results of late. Valerian Ismael's side have only managed two wins from their last five games and will be going into the encounter off the back of a 1-0 loss against Huddersfield last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Blackpool this week.
Both sides will want to get back on track with a win and that should make Tuesday's fixture an exciting matchup.
Blackpool vs West Brom Head-to-Head
The two sides played against each other in a Premier League game back in 2011. West Brom came away as 3-2 winners on the night.
Their most recent meeting, however, was in the FA Cup last season. Blackpool won the game on penalties after the score ended 2-2 following extra time. Jerry Yates and Gary Madine's goals were canceled out by Semi Ajayi and Matheus Pereira to send the game into extra time.
Blackpool Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D
West Brom Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L
Blackpool vs West Brom Team News
Blackpool
Blackpool will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart and Matty Virtue will all miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
West Brom
Jake Livermore will be suspended for the game unless the club's appeal of his red card is successful. Meanwhile, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan and Rayhaan Tulloch are all out injured.
Injured: Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Rayhaan Tulloch
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Jake Livermore
Blackpool vs West Brom Predicted XI
Blackpool Predicted XI (5-4-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Ryan Wintle, Callum Connolly, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates
West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Matthew Clarke, Cedric Kipre; Adam Reach, Robert Snodgrass, Jayson Molumby, Darnell Furlong; Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana; Callum Robinson.
Blackpool vs West Brom Prediction
It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form and that should be evident on Tuesday.
We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 West Brom