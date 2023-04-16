Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Blackpool take on West Bromwich Albion at Bloomfield Road in round 43 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (April 18). The Seasiders will set out looking to pick up successive wins for the first time since October and continue their quest to escape relegation.

The hosts kept their survival hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in a relegation three-pointer on Saturday. Stephen Dobbie’s men were on a run of four defeats, scoring four goals and shipping 13 since a 6-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in March. With 38 points from 42 games, Blackpool are 23rd in the Championship, four points away from safety.

Like the hosts, West Brom returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Stoke City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium. Before that, the Baggies were on a four-game winless run, losing once, since mid-March.

With 60 points from 41 games, West Brom, who have a game in hand, are 11th in the points table, three points off the playoffs places.

Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

West Brom hold the upper hand in the fixture, claiming 45 wins from the last 93 meetings.

Blackpool have picked up 32 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

West Brom are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Blackpool, picking up four wins and a draw since January 2011.

The Seasiders hold the division’s joint-worst defensive record, with 67 goals conceded in 42 games.

The Baggies are on a run of one win in eight away games, losing six times since mid-January.

Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

While Blackpool will look to build on Saturday’s victory, they face a rejuvenated West Brom side unbeaten in six of their last seven games. However, Blackpool are unbeaten in their last three home games against the Baggies and should force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 West Brom

Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last eight clashes.)

